A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Granville Graham, a 58-year-old resident of a Cambridge hostel, after stabbing him multiple times in his Chesterton Road bedroom on 25 February 2025. Liam Rush, 31, admitted the attack at Peterborough Crown Court on 14 May 2026. Rush handed himself in to Parkside Police Station eight hours after the stabbing.

Cambridge Murder Case

The stabbing occurred at around 1am at the hostel where both men lived. Liam Rush fled the scene but later surrendered to the police. Detective Inspector Caeva Taylor, Major Crime Unit, expressed condolences to Granville’s family and friends over the tragic incident.

Victim Remembered Fondly

Granville Graham was described by family as a talented barber and singer with a happy-go-lucky spirit and infectious humour. Known for his selflessness, he supported many and leaves behind extensive family ties, including nine sisters, one brother, eight children, and one grandchild. His death has deeply affected communities across Cambridge, London, and Jamaica.

Upcoming Sentencing

Liam Rush is scheduled to be sentenced on 8 July 2026. The court proceedings continue to unfold following his admission to the murder charge.