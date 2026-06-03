Molly-Mae Hague Welcomes Second Child with Tommy Fury in Emotional Birth

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague and boxer Tommy Fury have welcomed their second child together, sharing the joyful news with a heartfelt hospital snap. The 27-year-old Maebe brand owner and her Love Island beau, also 27, revealed the arrival of their new baby on Instagram, joining their three-year-old daughter Bambi.

Family Moment Shared

The couple posted a photo showing Molly-Mae in a hospital gown, Tommy Fury, and their daughter gathered around their newborn peacefully sleeping on a hospital bed. Molly-Mae’s Instagram caption read: “…. and then there were 4,” celebrating the family’s new milestone.

Secret Name And Gender

Molly-Mae kept the baby’s name and gender under wraps throughout her pregnancy. In a recent YouTube video, she mentioned the possibility of revealing the name on Tommy’s fight shorts. Tommy Fury is due to face World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall on June 13, which could mark the name reveal.

Journey Back Together

The couple rekindled their relationship after a brief split in 2024 linked to Tommy’s struggles with alcohol. Following a period apart, they resumed their romance and publicly announced their second pregnancy in February 2026, sharing a charming clip of Bambi wearing a “big sister” jumper.

Cheshire Home For Growing Family

Molly-Mae and Tommy have moved back into their Cheshire home, purchased before their split, which is now set to be the family’s base. The house was previously Tommy’s residence during their time apart, and it now welcomes all four members of their family.

Celebrity Congratulatory Messages

Friends and fans flooded the couple with congratulations. Rochelle Humes wrote, “Congratulations gang,” while Stacey Solomon added, “Congratulations guys,” with heart emojis. Other well-wishers expressed joy and best wishes for the growing family.