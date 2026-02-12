Molly-Mae Sparks Baby Gender Frenzy

Molly-Mae Hague’s fans are buzzing after the influencer seemingly revealed her unborn baby’s gender by accident. In her latest YouTube video, the 26-year-old, expecting her second child with Tommy Fury, referred to her baby bump as “she,” sending fans into meltdown online.

“Here SHE is!” – What Did Molly-Mae Say?

In the video, Molly-Mae proudly cradled her bump while sporting a cropped black jumper, declaring: “Here SHE is!” The star explained, “I’m nearly 24 weeks pregnant… I’m trying to embrace my bump more this time because that is a regret I had last time.”

Though she hasn’t officially confirmed the baby’s gender, her choice of pronoun – “she” – left little to the imagination. Fans were quick to speculate if the couple is expecting another daughter.

Fans Split on ‘Slip-Up’ Theory

Some fans confidently chimed in: “Molly-Mae is having a GIRL?”, “Did you say ‘Here SHE is’??”

Others were sceptical, insisting she was referring to the bump itself, not the baby: “I always called my bump ‘she’,” and “She was on about her, not the baby.”

Molly-Mae Keeping Gender and Name Under Wraps… For Now

Despite the buzz, Molly-Mae has revealed she does know the baby’s gender and already has a name picked out – but she’s holding off sharing the details with the public.

Talking candidly, she admitted to struggling with skin flare-ups and exhaustion similar to her last pregnancy, which also made it tricky to hide her bump for a while.

Second Baby Joy with Tommy Fury

The couple, already parents to three-year-old daughter Bambi, confirmed the pregnancy last week. Molly-Mae shared how Bambi had already spilt the beans, saying her toddler had “told all the air hostesses” and “all her teachers at nursery” about the new arrival.

Molly-Mae Opens Up on Her Pregnancy Journey

“I’m the worst liar,” she said, revealing she no longer tries to hide her growing bump. She’s six months along and describes this pregnancy as “chilled” and a much more peaceful experience than before.

“I’ve had a very smooth experience… I don’t get sick, and can pretty much crack on as usual,” Molly-Mae told fans.

The influencer’s fans will undoubtedly be watching closely for the official gender reveal – but for now, all eyes are on little “she”!