New Forest warning after firefighter gives pony water from helmet during wildfire

People are being warned not to feed or give water to New Forest ponies after a firefighter was pictured offering water to one of the animals while battling a major wildfire. The firefighter, from a Wiltshire-based crew, had been tackling the large wildfire near the A31 at Ringwood when he stopped and allowed a pony to drink water from his yellow fire helmet. A photograph of the gesture was subsequently shared on social media, but it prompted concern because strict rules are in place to protect livestock roaming freely across the New Forest. The New Forest Commoners Defence Association has now issued a warning asking members of the public not to leave food or water out for ponies and other Commoners’ livestock, despite the prolonged hot weather and recent wildfire. The association said: “Please do not leave out food or water for the ponies and other Commoners’ livestock.

“We understand everyone’s concerns for the Forest’s animals because of the wildfire near Ringwood and this sustained period of hot weather, however, please leave them alone.

“The ponies are well adapted to the Forest, and the older mares have a good knowledge of water and food sources and will lead the herds to the right spots.” Feeding or petting New Forest ponies and donkeys is prohibited, with people potentially facing a fine of up to £1,000. There are also concerns that encouraging animals to gather around food or water could contribute to the spread of illness. The association added:

“We are also facing an ongoing spread of equine flu, so anything that encourages ponies to congregate, such as leaving out food and water, is highly discouraged.” Agisters and Commoners are regularly checking livestock across the Forest, and anyone who discovers an animal which appears injured, unwell or distressed is being asked to contact the Verderers of the New Forest. The warning follows the major wildfire near Ringwood, which has required a significant response from firefighters during exceptionally hot and dry conditions.