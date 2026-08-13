Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LOST FOR WORDS Judge left stunned after defendant defecates in dock at Grimsby Crown Court

Judge left stunned after defendant defecates in dock at Grimsby Crown Court

A defendant has been jailed for contempt of court after deliberately depositing faeces in the dock during a hearing at Grimsby Crown Court. Anton Barnes, 41, formerly of Grimsby and latterly of Gervase Place, Sheffield, shocked court staff and Judge Gurdial Singh with his behaviour during proceedings in Court Two.

The incident happened after Barnes had protested that he had done nothing wrong and was remanded in custody overnight. The court heard Barnes shook his leg and deposited excrement from his trouser leg onto the floor of the dock.

After he was escorted away, further faecal matter was reportedly discovered on the floor of the cell where he was being held. The incident caused significant disruption at the court.

Proceedings in Court Two were halted and a jury had to be relocated to another courtroom while specialist cleaners were brought in to sanitise the dock. Barnes later appeared before Judge Singh via video link from HMP Hull to face contempt of court proceedings.

He admitted defecating in the dock but insisted his actions had not been deliberate. Barnes told the court:

“I accept I did it. I do it all the time. I was not able to get medication. I have got bad anxiety and there was no medication.

“I was scared. I’m sorry. I didn’t do it deliberately.” He told the judge he had been unable to obtain methadone medication and said he had previously been addicted to heroin. Barnes claimed withdrawal symptoms had caused stomach pains and shaking. Judge Singh questioned why Barnes had not alerted prison officers or asked for permission to use a toilet, pointing out that toilet facilities were available near the court cells. The judge said: “You knew there were toilets. Why did you not ask me to rise so that you could use the toilet? Why did you shake your leg releasing excrement?” Barnes replied: “It was coming down the leg of my trouser.” The court heard Barnes had 54 previous convictions for a total of 109 offences. Rejecting Barnes’ explanation and finding him in contempt, Judge Singh said:

“This is the clearest possible evidence of contempt by the respondent. “In the plain sight of all he defecated. He shook his leg to allow the stool to be left in the dock.

“I can’t imagine a more contemptuous behaviour of a defendant. I find contempt. I don’t accept an apology. It flies in the face of what he did.” Barnes was sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court. Judge Singh also thanked defence barrister Marc Luxford for his assistance in dealing with what he described as “a very unusual scenario”.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Courts

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
New Forest wildfire burns 400 acres as firefighters battle blaze for fifth day and A31 remains closed

STILL BURNING New Forest wildfire burns 400 acres as firefighters battle blaze for fifth day and A31 remains closed

UK News
Man, 64, found guilty of sexual offences against teenage girl

CHILD PREDATOR Man, 64, found guilty of sexual offences against teenage girl

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after police find Class A and B drugs hidden in food delivery bag

SPECIAL DELIVERY Drug dealer jailed after police find Class A and B drugs hidden in food delivery bag

UK News
Should You Care If A Casino Is Part of A Big Group?

Should You Care If A Casino Is Part of A Big Group?

UK News
Firefighters battle large woodland blaze at Hawley Lakes in Blackwater

LAKES BLAZE Firefighters battle large woodland blaze at Hawley Lakes in Blackwater

UK News
Eight fire engines battle overnight moorland wildfire near Oldham

MOORLAND BLAZE Eight fire engines battle overnight moorland wildfire near Oldham

UK News
Major search underway at Testwood Lakes after reports of man in water

MAJOR LAKE SEARCH Major search underway at Testwood Lakes after reports of man in water

UK News
Gang facing lengthy jail terms after father-of-two kidnapped, tortured and murdered

LENGTHY SENTANCES Gang facing lengthy jail terms after father-of-two kidnapped, tortured and murdered

UK News
Three men arrested after people ‘shot at with BB gun’ from moving vehicle across Nottinghamshire

SHOTS FIRED Three men arrested after people ‘shot at with BB gun’ from moving vehicle across Nottinghamshire

UK News
CCTV appeal after 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted at White Hart Lane station

STABBING ATTACK CCTV appeal after 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted at White Hart Lane station

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

WESTBURY WHITE HORSE Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

UK News
Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

FIND HIM Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

UK News
Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

HUMAN REMAINS CONFIRMED Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

UK News
Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Newbury Road closed between Andover and Enham as firefighters tackle fast-spreading blaze

FAST SPREADING BLAZE Newbury Road closed between Andover and Enham as firefighters tackle fast-spreading blaze

UK News
Newbury Road closed between Andover and Enham as firefighters tackle fast-spreading blaze

Newbury Road closed between Andover and Enham as firefighters tackle fast-spreading blaze

UK News
Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

HORRIFIC ATTACK Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

UK News
Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

UK News
Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

LEWES TRAIN DERAILMENT Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

UK News
Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

Two seriously injured and nine hurt after passenger train derails near Lewes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

MESSAGE DOWNFULL Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

UK News
Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

UK News
Man jailed after single punch killed father-of-four days before his wedding

ONE PUNCH KILL Man jailed after single punch killed father-of-four days before his wedding

UK News
Man jailed after single punch killed father-of-four days before his wedding

Man jailed after single punch killed father-of-four days before his wedding

UK News
Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

SLEEPING ON THE JOB Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

UK News
Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

UK News
Watch Live