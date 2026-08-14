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UK WILDFIRE LATEST 19 taken to hospital as wildfires tear through West Midlands during heatwave

19 taken to hospital as wildfires tear through West Midlands during heatwave

Nineteen people have been taken to hospital after a series of major wildfires swept across the West Midlands and surrounding areas during the UK’s latest heatwave. A total of 54 patients were treated by ambulance crews following fires across the Birmingham area, Staffordshire and Worcestershire on Thursday, August 13. The most serious incidents included a major blaze in Stourbridge, where flames spread through open land, railway embankments and residential areas, destroying homes and forcing hundreds of people to evacuate. Dudley Council said between 250 and 300 residents were evacuated, including people from three care homes. Twenty-two care home residents and 19 members of staff were moved to Old Swinford Hospital boarding school. At least six or seven homes had been confirmed destroyed at that stage.

19 people taken to hospital

Nine people were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after emergency crews responded to a wildfire on Papyrus Way in Hodge Hill, Birmingham. A further six people were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with smoke inhalation following another fire around the junction of Maureen Avenue and Sandy Road in Stoke-on-Trent. In Stourbridge, a woman and a boy were taken to Russells Hall Hospital following the major fire around Norton Road.

Homes destroyed in Stourbridge

The scale of the destruction became apparent on Friday morning, with properties close to the railway left severely damaged. Some had partially collapsed, leaving charred walls standing. West Midlands Fire Service said 14 fire engines remained deployed on Friday morning, with crews working across several locations where there remained a risk of fires reigniting. Assistant Chief Fire Officer Richard Stanton said: “We know a number of families have seen their homes destroyed or seriously damaged and our thoughts are with everyone that has been affected by this incident.” He said the situation had “vastly improved” compared with Thursday afternoon but warned fire service resources would remain in the area for some time. Firefighters continued tackling hotspots across open grassland, railway embankments and gardens in Stourbridge on Friday. The fire service also warned people not to fly drones in the area because police and fire service aircraft were being used to provide critical intelligence to crews.

Heat health warning extended

The fires come during the UK’s fifth heatwave, with exceptionally dry conditions increasing the risk of further outbreaks. The UK Health Security Agency extended amber heat-health alerts across London, the South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands and East of England until 10am on Saturday. England has received just 4mm of rain so far in August — only 6% of the long-term average for the month. Emergency crews remain at affected locations and further assessments of the damage are continuing.  

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