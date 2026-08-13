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DEALER JAILED County Lines dealer jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Widnes

County Lines dealer jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Widnes

A County Lines drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after being caught supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Widnes. Jamie Porter, of Minto Close in Liverpool, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on August 6 after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine. The 47-year-old was sentenced to five years and six months in prison. Officers from Halton Proactive CID launched an investigation into a County Line known as “Bigzy”, which police said was being used to sell cocaine and heroin in Widnes. Detectives identified Porter as the controller of the County Line. As part of the investigation, officers executed a warrant at his home in Minto Close on July 1. Porter was arrested and police seized mobile phones along with more than £600 in cash. He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and was remanded in custody ahead of the court proceedings. Following his sentencing, PC Nicholls said:

“We welcome the sentence handed to Porter and hope this reiterates the message to others who look to supply drugs in Widnes, that we will identify you and send you to prison.

“Officers at Widnes are committed to the fight against drugs and work 24/7 to ensure that individuals looking to engage in such criminality are swiftly brought to justice.”

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