Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

Police have launched an urgent appeal for help to find a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from Northfleet. Cameron Fooks was last seen at around 2pm on Thursday, August 13, in the Rosherville area. Officers are asking members of the public to keep a lookout for the teenager and report any information that could help locate him. Cameron is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and green eyes. When he was last seen, he is believed to have been wearing grey shorts, a grey T-shirt with “Chewbacca” on it, dark grey Crocs and white socks. Anyone who sees Cameron or has critical information about his current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 13-0871. Anyone with other information that could assist officers can contact police on 101 or through the