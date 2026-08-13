Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Northfleet

Two Charged with Murder in Brutal Slatyford Attack That Killed Newcastle Man Bradley Lee Tams

Urgent: Police Search for Missing Neil Lewis Last Seen in Datchet and Feltham

Police have launched an urgent appeal for help to find a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from Northfleet . Cameron Fooks was last seen at around 2pm on Thursday, August 13 , in the Rosherville area. Officers are asking members of the public to keep a lookout for the teenager and report any information that could help locate him. Cameron is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall , with short brown hair and green eyes. When he was last seen, he is believed to have been wearing grey shorts, a grey T-shirt with “Chewbacca” on it, dark grey Crocs and white socks . Anyone who sees Cameron or has critical information about his current whereabouts should call 999 immediately , quoting reference 13-0871 . Anyone with other information that could assist officers can contact police on 101 or through the

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