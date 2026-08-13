Homes on fire as 100 firefighters battle huge Stourbridge blaze

Around 100 firefighters are battling a huge blaze in Stourbridge after a grass fire spread towards homes on the hottest day of the year.

Emergency services were called to the Racecourse Lane area, near Stourbridge Golf Club, shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday. The fire rapidly spread across a large area of grassland and woodland, with flames crossing roads and reaching residential properties.

Six homes have been reported on fire, and two people have been injured as emergency crews continue to tackle the rapidly developing incident. The blaze is estimated to cover around 40 acres, including woodland.

Residents and care homes have been evacuated from affected areas, while Stourbridge Town Hall has been opened as a rest centre for people forced to leave their properties. Transport is also being arranged for residents unable to make their own way to safety.

Roads around Racecourse Lane, Ounty John Lane and Stourbridge Road have been affected as emergency services flood the area. West Midlands Fire Service warned: “Flames are spreading across roads in places.”

Residents affected by smoke have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed and members of the public are being told to stay away. The fire has also caused major disruption to the transport network, with rail services between Stourbridge Junction and Hagley suspended because of the blaze close to the railway.

A number of properties in the surrounding area have also experienced power problems. The huge emergency response comes as Britain experiences its hottest day of the year, with extremely dry conditions increasing the risk of grass and wildfires. Firefighters remain at the scene and the operation is continuing.