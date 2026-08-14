60 firefighters battle extensive grass fire near Stourbridge golf course as flames spread across roads

Around 60 firefighters are tackling a major grass fire near Stourbridge golf course, with flames reported to be spreading across roads in places. Fire crews were first alerted to the blaze in the Racecourse Lane area of Stourbridge shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday, August 13. A significant firefighting operation was launched, with around 60 firefighters deployed to tackle the extensive blaze.

Public urged to avoid area

Emergency services are urging people to stay away from Racecourse Lane and the surrounding area while firefighters work to bring the fire under control. Flames have been spreading across roads in places, creating difficult conditions for crews. Residents and businesses affected by smoke are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution. There are currently no reported casualties. The fire service said:

“Around 60 firefighters are tackling an extensive grass fire near Stourbridge golf course, in the Racecourse Lane area. “Flames are spreading across roads in places. Please avoid the area. “If smoke is affecting your home or workplace, keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Firefighters remain at the scene and further updates are expected as the operation continues. This is a developing incident and will be updated as further information becomes available.