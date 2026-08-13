Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Cannock

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Emergency services were called to Green Lane at around 8.26pm on Wednesday, August 12 , following reports of a serious road traffic collision. West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic to the scene. The Midlands Air Ambulance was also deployed to the incident. On arrival, emergency crews found the motorcyclist in a critical condition and immediately began advanced life support. Despite extensive efforts by emergency crews, the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a man, the motorcyclist, in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support. “Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.” No further details about the man’s identity have been released at this stage. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are expected to continue.

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a car and a motorbike in Cannock .

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