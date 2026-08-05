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FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Stoke-on-Trent

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Stoke-on-Trent

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Adderley Green, Stoke-on-Trent. Emergency services were called to Anchor Lane at around 10.08am on Wednesday 5 August following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. The motorcyclist was found in a critical condition and received advanced life support treatment from paramedics. Despite their efforts, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car has not been reported to have suffered any injuries. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway, with officers expected to appeal for witnesses and any available dashcam footage. The victim’s next of kin are expected to be informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the relevant police force.

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