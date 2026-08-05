Woman jailed after ‘relentless’ campaign of coercive control against partner

A woman who subjected her partner to months of coercive control, physical violence and emotional abuse has been jailed for three and a half years. Kathryn White, 41, was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment after being convicted of abusing her girlfriend during an 11-month relationship in Crewe, Cheshire. The conviction followed a 19-day trial at liverpool/" title="Liverpool" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Liverpool Crown Court.

Isolated victim from family and friends

The court heard White began a relationship with the victim in 2021 before gradually taking control of her life. Police said White moved into the woman’s home and forced her son to leave the property. She then isolated the victim from family, friends and colleagues, while controlling what she wore, how she looked and her access to money. The victim was also persuaded to leave her job, and eventually transferred control of all her finances to White.

Pattern of abuse

Detectives told the court White repeatedly accused her partner of being unfaithful. On one occasion, she slapped the victim after she hugged a colleague. On 6 July 2022, the victim reported the abuse to police, describing a violent assault in which White allegedly ripped a wardrobe door from its hinges, threw it at her, grabbed her by the throat and pinned her against a wall. She also told officers she had been cut off from her loved ones and had no access to her own social media accounts, emails or finances. Police said White had also threatened to take her own life if the victim attempted to end the relationship.

Victim died days after report

The woman died four days after reporting the abuse to police. The court heard that her detailed account of the abuse proved vital in securing White’s conviction. The circumstances of the victim’s death were not linked to the offences for which White was prosecuted.

Detective praises victim’s courage

Detective Sergeant Thomas Vass said:

“White subjected her partner to a relentless campaign of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

“Through her own insecurities, she isolated the woman she was supposed to care for from her loved ones, friends and even her own son, and had complete control of any sense of personal independence she possessed.”

He added:

“I hope this sentence provides the victim’s family with much-needed closure and some comfort in knowing that justice has been delivered.”

Police said the case highlights the devastating impact of coercive and controlling behaviour, which is a criminal offence and can have profound consequences for victims and their families.