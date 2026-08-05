West Yorkshire Police appoints Claire Gray as new Roads Policing Inspector

West Yorkshire Police has appointed Claire Gray as its new Roads Policing Inspector, with the experienced officer pledging to continue the force’s work to reduce road deaths, tackle road crime and support the county’s Vision Zero strategy. Inspector Gray, who has been carrying out the role on a temporary basis, has now been confirmed in the position permanently. Having previously served within Roads Policing as both a constable and sergeant, she brings years of frontline experience to the leadership role.

Focus on saving lives

Inspector Gray said reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on West Yorkshire’s roads would remain a key priority. She said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the Roads Policing Inspector and to have the opportunity to lead a department that I have always been incredibly proud to be part of.

“Roads policing has been a passion throughout my career, and I am committed to making our roads safer for everyone who uses them.

“Alongside our commitment to achieving Vision Zero, I am also focused on tackling the criminal use of our roads and working with partners to address the impact this has on our communities.”

She added:

“Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads remains a priority. By tackling the Fatal Five offences through enforcement, education and engagement, we can help influence safer behaviours and prevent harm.

“I look forward to working alongside our officers, staff, partner agencies and local communities to continue building on the excellent work already being delivered, ensuring that together we can make West Yorkshire’s roads safer for everyone.”

Supporting Vision Zero

Inspector Gray will play a leading role in delivering the Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries on West Yorkshire’s roads. The strategy brings together policing, local authorities and partner agencies to improve road safety through education, engineering, enforcement and engagement.

Warm welcome from partners

Neil Hudson, Policy Manager for Vision Zero, welcomed Inspector Gray’s permanent appointment. He said:

“The Vision Zero partnership is excited to welcome Claire Gray into the role of Roads Policing Inspector.

“The experience and dedication that Claire has shown in relation to road safety is paramount in supporting us all in achieving our collective Vision Zero ambitions.

“We look forward to working directly with Claire to save lives on our roads.”

West Yorkshire Police said Inspector Gray’s appointment reflects the force’s continued commitment to tackling dangerous driving, reducing road-related criminality and making the county’s roads safer for all users.