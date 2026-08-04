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POLICE HACK Around 100,000 UK police officers affected in major cyberattack on national police database

Around 100,000 UK police officers affected in major cyberattack on national police database

Around 100,000 UK police officers have reportedly been caught up in a major cyberattack after hackers breached a national policing database and leaked sensitive information on the dark web. According to reports, cybercriminals accessed the Police National Legal Database (PNLD), an online legal resource used by police forces across England and Wales to access legislation, case law and operational guidance. The leaked data is understood to include officers’ names, contact details and the police forces they are affiliated with, raising significant concerns about the safety of serving officers, particularly those involved in organised crime, covert operations and other high-risk investigations.

Hackers linked to wider campaign

The cyberattack has been attributed to the hacking group ExfilSquad, which is believed to have targeted several UK government and law enforcement organisations as part of a wider campaign against Western institutions. The breach is reported to be one of the most significant to affect UK policing in recent years. One officer told media outlets that previous threats linked to their work had already forced them to take additional security precautions, with the latest breach increasing concerns over officers’ personal safety.

Part of wider wave of cyberattacks

The incident follows a series of cyberattacks targeting public sector organisations across the UK. Reports suggest data linked to the Ministry of Defence, Home Office, National Crime Agency and the Crown Prosecution Service has also been compromised in recent attacks. Just days before the police database breach, hackers reportedly targeted the Department for Education, exposing more than 500,000 records after publishing approximately 607,000 files on the dark web. That attack is believed to have been financially motivated rather than politically driven.

Officers potentially affected nationwide

England and Wales currently employ around 145,550 full-time police officers, with many believed to have accessed the Police National Legal Database during their careers. While it is estimated that around 100,000 officers may have had information exposed, authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of individuals affected. Cybersecurity experts have warned that leaked personal information could be exploited for identity theft, phishing attacks, targeted scams or attempts to gather intelligence on serving officers. ExfilSquad has reportedly threatened to leave the stolen data online indefinitely unless affected organisations pay to prevent further consequences. Investigations into the breach are ongoing, and police and government agencies are continuing to assess the full extent of the incident and any potential risks to officers and national security.

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