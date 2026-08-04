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BOY DROWNED Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Emergency services were called to a reported drowning incident in east London on Monday evening after concerns were raised for a person in the water. The London Ambulance Service was called at 6.52pm on Monday 3 August to reports of a drowning near East Ferry Road, E14. Ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic were dispatched alongside other emergency services. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at 6:52pm yesterday (3 August) to reports of a drowning incident by East Ferry Road, E14.

“We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic.

“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”

The response followed a large-scale search operation involving emergency service rescue teams after reports that a teenager had entered the water and failed to resurface. Witnesses reported seeing rescue boats searching the dock while firefighters, police and paramedics coordinated the operation from the quayside. Although authorities have not yet formally confirmed the identity of the casualty, local residents reported the Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person was believed to be a 14-year-old boy. The incident prompted an outpouring of support from the local community, with many expressing sympathy for the teenager’s family and urging people to avoid speculation while enquiries continue. Emergency services have not yet released any further information regarding the outcome of the search. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is urged to contact the relevant authorities. UKNIP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

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