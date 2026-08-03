Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

A body believed to be that of missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor has been found following an extensive search, according to volunteers who assisted in the search effort. Search teams announced on social media that a body had been located after days of searching for 28-year-old Kacper Cichor, from Braunstone, Leicester. Kacper was last seen on Tuesday 21 July 2026, prompting a widespread appeal to help trace him. In a statement shared by the volunteer search group, organisers said:

“Teams searching for a Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person have found the body of a man. Formal identification is yet to take place and the body is believed to be that of Kacper Cichor, 28, from Braunstone, Leicester.

“Kacper’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The group also thanked everyone who assisted in the search effort and those who shared appeals to help locate the missing 28-year-old. The circumstances surrounding the discovery have not yet been confirmed, and formal identification is still to be completed. Police have not released any further details at this stage. The thoughts of everyone at UKNIP are with Kacper’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.