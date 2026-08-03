Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SAD NEWS Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

A body believed to be that of missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor has been found following an extensive search, according to volunteers who assisted in the search effort. Search teams announced on social media that a body had been located after days of searching for 28-year-old Kacper Cichor, from Braunstone, Leicester. Kacper was last seen on Tuesday 21 July 2026, prompting a widespread appeal to help trace him. In a statement shared by the volunteer search group, organisers said:

“Teams searching for a Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person have found the body of a man. Formal identification is yet to take place and the body is believed to be that of Kacper Cichor, 28, from Braunstone, Leicester.

“Kacper’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The group also thanked everyone who assisted in the search effort and those who shared appeals to help locate the missing 28-year-old. The circumstances surrounding the discovery have not yet been confirmed, and formal identification is still to be completed. Police have not released any further details at this stage. The thoughts of everyone at UKNIP are with Kacper’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

SEARCH CONTINUES Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

UK News
Aston Villa to add Visit Rwanda sponsor to shirts as new partnership divides supporters

FANS DIVIDED Aston Villa to add Visit Rwanda sponsor to shirts as new partnership divides supporters

UK News
Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

STREET ROBBERY Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

UK News
Appeal After 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Halifax Road Crash

FATAL CRASH Appeal After 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Halifax Road Crash

UK News
Fuel Theft Costs UK Forecourts More Than £14 Million as Drive-Off Incidents Surge

FORECOURT ROBBERY Fuel Theft Costs UK Forecourts More Than £14 Million as Drive-Off Incidents Surge

UK News
Firefighters Battle Major Agricultural Blaze Near Boston as Residents Urged to Keep Windows Closed

MAJOR BLAZE Firefighters Battle Major Agricultural Blaze Near Boston as Residents Urged to Keep Windows Closed

UK News
Police Renew Appeal for Schoolgirl Missing Since 1979 as Sister Pleads: “She Has Never Been Forgotten”

COLD CASE APPEAL Police Renew Appeal for Schoolgirl Missing Since 1979 as Sister Pleads: “She Has Never Been Forgotten”

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

POLICE ARREST Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

UK News
Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

FIRST PICTURE Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

UK News
Police hunt four vehicles after targeted motorway attack leaves biker seriously injured

SERIOUS INJURIES Police hunt four vehicles after targeted motorway attack leaves biker seriously injured

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

MANHUNT CONTINUES Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

UK News
Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

UK News
Government bid to fast-track ex-offender accommodation blocked by council as “not lawful”

"NOT LAWFUL" Government bid to fast-track ex-offender accommodation blocked by council as “not lawful”

UK News
Government bid to fast-track ex-offender accommodation blocked by council as “not lawful”

Government bid to fast-track ex-offender accommodation blocked by council as “not lawful”

UK News
University Student Hospitalised After Mistaking Fabric Refresher for Water During Night Out

FABIC MISTAKE University Student Hospitalised After Mistaking Fabric Refresher for Water During Night Out

UK News
University Student Hospitalised After Mistaking Fabric Refresher for Water During Night Out

University Student Hospitalised After Mistaking Fabric Refresher for Water During Night Out

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Driver Jailed After Faking Runaway Electric Car Emergency in Bid to Escape Finance Debt

FAKE RUNAWAY Driver Jailed After Faking Runaway Electric Car Emergency in Bid to Escape Finance Debt

UK News
Driver Jailed After Faking Runaway Electric Car Emergency in Bid to Escape Finance Debt

Driver Jailed After Faking Runaway Electric Car Emergency in Bid to Escape Finance Debt

UK News
Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

ARSON PROBE Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

UK News
Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Running Cocaine Operation in Congleton

COUNTY LINES BUST County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Running Cocaine Operation in Congleton

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Running Cocaine Operation in Congleton

County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Running Cocaine Operation in Congleton

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BOTTLE ATTACK Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
France Rejects Reform UK’s Channel Migrant Plan as ‘Illegal’ and a Breach of Sovereignty

OPERATION FORTRESS France Rejects Reform UK’s Channel Migrant Plan as ‘Illegal’ and a Breach of Sovereignty

UK News
France Rejects Reform UK’s Channel Migrant Plan as ‘Illegal’ and a Breach of Sovereignty

France Rejects Reform UK’s Channel Migrant Plan as ‘Illegal’ and a Breach of Sovereignty

UK News
Woman Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Crash on A4146 as Police Appeal for Witnesses

SERIOUSLY INJURED Woman Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Crash on A4146 as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Woman Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Crash on A4146 as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Woman Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Crash on A4146 as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Watch Live