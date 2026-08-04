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RAPE PROBE Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman at a flat in Brighton city centre. The alleged offence is reported to have taken place between the evening of Wednesday, 29 July, and Thursday, 30 July, at a property in High Street, Brighton.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, is continuing to receive support from specialist officers while the investigation remains ongoing. Police arrested a man on Friday, 31 July, before charging 37-year-old Hany Mohamed, of no fixed address, with rape and common assault the following day. Appearing before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3 August, Mohamed was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at court again on 1 September. Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said:

“The investigation has been moving at pace, with charges now authorised and the defendant remanded.

“I would like to recognise the courage shown by the victim in coming forward and supporting our enquiries. “Rape and other serious sexual offences are among the most serious crimes we investigate. They can have a profound and lasting impact on victims, and this type of offending has no place in our communities.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and pursue those responsible for these devastating offences, protecting vulnerable people, supporting victims and ensuring offenders are brought before the courts.” Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Brownlee.

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Topics :Crime

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