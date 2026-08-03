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PRECIOUS GIRL Family launches memorial fundraiser for five-year-old Letti Cole after tragic death

Family launches memorial fundraiser for five-year-old Letti Cole after tragic death

The heartbroken family of five-year-old Letti Cole have launched a memorial fundraiser following her tragic death in Worcestershire. Letti was reported missing from the village of Badsey on the evening of Wednesday 29 July, prompting a major search involving emergency services and members of the local community. West Mercia Police later confirmed the youngster was found unresponsive in a body of water and, despite the efforts of emergency responders, was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A special place to remember our precious girl”

The fundraiser has been set up by Letti’s aunt, Hayley, who said the family hopes to create a lasting memorial in her honour. Writing on the fundraising page, she said:

“I am devastated to be writing this.

“On Wednesday evening, we lost our most precious angel in the most tragic circumstances. Our family is completely heartbroken, devastated, and still in shock. No family should ever have to go through such an unimaginable loss.”

She also paid tribute to the local community, thanking the residents of Badsey who joined the search for Letti. She said their kindness and compassion had “restored my faith in humanity.” Hayley explained that the idea for the memorial fundraiser had come from a member of the public and stressed there was no obligation to donate, adding that the family’s gratitude for the overwhelming support they had already received “means the world.”

Police ask public not to speculate

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said:

“Sadly, the child was found unresponsive in a body of water, and a short time later was pronounced dead.

“There is no third-party involvement in the child’s death, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

“This is an incredibly tragic incident. We ask the public to avoid speculation online as this is incredibly distressing to the family, and we ask that their privacy is respected at such a difficult time.”

A report into Letti’s death will now be prepared for the coroner. The family’s fundraising page, which has been shared widely online, aims to create a permanent memorial where loved ones and members of the community can remember the five-year-old.

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