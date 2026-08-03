The M4 has been closed westbound near Swindon after a lorry carrying hay caught fire, prompting a major emergency response and causing long delays for motorists. Emergency services were called to the incident between Junction 15 (Badbury) and Junction 16 (Swindon) at around 11am on Monday (3 August). Multiple fire engines and other emergency vehicles rushed to the scene as crews tackled what has been described as a significant lorry fire involving a trailer loaded with hay.

Westbound Carriageway Closed

The westbound carriageway remains closed, while the eastbound side is open but experiencing slow-moving traffic due to the incident. Wiltshire Police urged drivers to avoid the area, saying:

“Please be aware that the M4 westbound between junctions 15 and 16 is closed due to a significant lorry fire.

“Please find alternate routes.”

Firefighters Tackling Blaze

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire involves a trailer carrying hay. The service said:

“The #M4 is currently closed westbound between J15 and J16 while we deal with a fire involving a trailer of hay.”

Fire crews remain at the scene working to extinguish the blaze and make the area safe.

Long Delays Expected

National Highways warned motorists to expect significant delays while emergency services deal with the incident. A spokesperson said:

“The M4 has closed westbound between J15 Badbury and J16 Swindon due to a HGV fire.

“Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service are leading the response at the scene.

“Delays of 60 minutes and approximately four miles of congestion on approach. Please allow extra time if you’re travelling in the area.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the route where possible and follow diversion signs until the motorway is reopened.