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EMOTIONAL ABUSE Woman Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour After Vulnerable Mother’s Mental Health Deteriorated

Woman Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour After Vulnerable Mother’s Mental Health Deteriorated

A woman has been jailed after subjecting a vulnerable mother to months of controlling and coercive behaviour that a court heard left her emotionally broken and isolated before her tragic death. Kathryn White, 41, of Crewe, was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment after being convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour following a trial. The case, heard in Cheshire, centred on White’s treatment of Claire Alex, whose mental health significantly deteriorated during what the court described as a harmful and controlling relationship.

Victim Reported Abuse to Police

The court heard Claire reported White to police after enduring months of emotional manipulation, isolation and controlling behaviour. She told officers she had “completely lost herself” and felt “broken” after almost a year of escalating emotional abuse. Just four days after reporting the relationship to police, Claire sadly died.

Court Hears of Emotional Abuse

Jurors heard White’s behaviour was characterised by jealousy, constant monitoring and repeated emotional manipulation, leaving Claire fearful, exhausted and unable to make her own decisions. The relationship came to an end in July 2022 following an incident during which White’s behaviour became physically intimidating and emotionally volatile. Claire subsequently contacted police, describing the impact the abuse had had on her wellbeing.

Judge Condemns Defendant’s Behaviour

Passing sentence, the judge said White had shown “absolutely no remorse, shame or empathy” for the devastating effect her actions had on Claire. White denied the allegations throughout the proceedings but was found guilty after trial. The court acknowledged White’s own mental health history, including depression, anxiety, ADHD and previous trauma, but ruled these factors did not diminish the seriousness of the offending.

Calls for Greater Awareness

The case has prompted renewed calls for greater awareness of coercive control and emotional abuse, with campaigners highlighting the importance of recognising warning signs and ensuring vulnerable victims receive support at the earliest opportunity. Controlling and coercive behaviour became a specific criminal offence in England and Wales in 2015 and covers patterns of abuse designed to isolate, intimidate or control a partner or family member, even where physical violence is absent.

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