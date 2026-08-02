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DRONE PROBE Amazon Delivery Drone Crashes Onto Driveway During Delivery in Darlington as Air Accident Probe Launched

Amazon Delivery Drone Crashes Onto Driveway During Delivery in Darlington as Air Accident Probe Launched

An official investigation has been launched after an Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crashed onto the driveway of a home in Darlington while carrying out a delivery. Emergency services and Amazon staff were called to Beaumont Hill at around 10.30am after the unmanned aircraft came down in a residential area. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

“It Was This Almighty Noise”

Neighbour John Peacock, who was working in his garden just two doors away when the incident happened, described hearing a loud crash before seeing the drone on the driveway. “It was this almighty noise,” he said. “The propellers were still going after it landed so it was this continuous noise. I thought there was construction work going on because of how it sounded.” Mr Peacock said the drone left scratch marks on the driveway and understood it had also struck the homeowner’s van before coming to rest. Firefighters attended the scene alongside Amazon personnel, and the drone was later removed.

Amazon Explains What Happened

Amazon said an initial assessment suggests the aircraft came into contact with part of a moving vehicle during the delivery. A spokesperson said:

“Our early assessment indicates that an object extending above the roof of a moving vehicle inadvertently came into contact with a Prime Air drone during delivery.

“The drone responded as designed and came safely to the ground.”

The company said investigations into the incident are continuing.

Official Air Accident Investigation

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has confirmed it has launched a formal investigation into the crash. A spokesperson said:

“An accident involving a drone that was delivering a package in Darlington was reported to the AAIB this morning.

“An investigation has been launched, and we have begun making enquiries.”

Investigation Continues

The incident is likely to be closely scrutinised as Amazon continues trials of its Prime Air drone delivery service in the UK. Investigators will now examine exactly how the collision occurred and whether any further safety measures are required. No injuries have been reported, and enquiries remain ongoing.

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