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FILMED ATTACK Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

A Sheffield man has been jailed for nine years after raping an unconscious woman in the city centre, with the bravery of four teenage girls helping to secure his conviction. Ansar Younis, 41, of Hatherley Road, Tinsley, was sentenced after being found guilty of raping a woman in her 30s during the early hours of 20 September 2025.

Attack on City Centre Street

The court heard the victim was unconscious when Younis attacked her on High Street, Sheffield, at around 1.14am. The assault was interrupted after four teenage girls witnessed what was happening. The girls challenged Younis and told him to stop. When he ignored them, they began filming the incident, capturing crucial evidence that was later handed to police. Their actions helped officers quickly identify and arrest the offender.

Guilty Verdict

Younis denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of rape on 31 March 2026. He has now been sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

Police Praise Teenagers’ Courage

South Yorkshire Police praised the four girls for their bravery and quick thinking, describing their actions as instrumental in bringing Younis to justice. Officers said the footage they captured provided vital evidence during the investigation and prosecution. Police also commended the victim for supporting the investigation and thanked all those who came forward to assist detectives.

Support for Victims

Police are encouraging anyone affected by sexual violence to report offences, stressing that victims will be listened to, supported and treated with dignity throughout the criminal justice process. Support is available through specialist organisations, including local Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs), Rape Crisis services and Victim Support.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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