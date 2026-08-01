Three HGVs Involved in M25 Crash Near Dartford Crossing as Lane Closed and Delays Build

Motorists are facing significant delays on the M25 after a crash involving three lorries closed a lane near the Dartford Crossing this morning. The collision happened on the clockwise carriageway between Junction 1a and Junction 1b, close to the QEII Dartford Crossing. Traffic is building rapidly as emergency services respond to the incident.

Three Lorries Involved

According to initial reports, the collision is understood to involve three heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been confirmed and there has been no immediate information regarding any injuries.

Lane Closed

Following the collision, Lane 1 of 4 has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and remove the damaged vehicles. Drivers are being warned to expect significant congestion on approaches to the Dartford Crossing.

Delays Expected

Queues are continuing to build on the clockwise M25, with motorists advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes where possible. Traffic conditions are expected to remain disrupted while recovery and any investigation work takes place. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.