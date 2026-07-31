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JAILED FOR LIFE Dangerous Sexual Predator Jailed for Life After Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in Edinburgh City Centre

Dangerous Sexual Predator Jailed for Life After Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in Edinburgh City Centre

A dangerous sexual predator has been jailed for life after abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Edinburgh city centre in what prosecutors described as one of the most disturbing stranger attacks seen in the Scottish capital in recent years. Aaron Strachan, 21, was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of the violent attack on the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons. The High Court heard Strachan stalked the schoolgirl through busy city centre streets before abducting her and forcing her into a basement area off the main thoroughfare, where he carried out a violent sexual assault.

Victim Escaped and Raised the Alarm

Despite the traumatic ordeal, the teenager managed to escape and later provided police with a detailed account of the attack. Her evidence, combined with extensive CCTV enquiries, witness statements and forensic examination, enabled detectives to identify and arrest Strachan. The court heard the evidence against him was overwhelming.

Judge Brands Strachan a “Dangerous Sexual Predator”

Sentencing Strachan, the judge described his actions as:

“Predatory, calculated and devastating.”

The court ruled that Strachan poses an ongoing danger to the public and imposed a life sentence. The minimum period he must serve before becoming eligible to apply for parole will be determined under Scotland’s sentencing procedures. The judge also commended the victim for the courage and resilience she showed throughout the investigation and trial.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

Police Scotland praised the teenager’s bravery in helping bring her attacker to justice. Officers said the case demonstrated the importance of victims reporting sexual offences and encouraged anyone affected by sexual violence to seek support and report incidents to police. A spokesperson said investigations into sexual offences remain a priority, with specialist officers working to support victims throughout the criminal justice process.

Support Available

Police Scotland continues to encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence to come forward, assuring victims they will be treated with dignity, compassion and respect while specialist support services remain available throughout the investigative process. Strachan will remain in custody serving a life sentence following his conviction for the attack.

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