Two Men Jailed for Life Over Brutal Acid Murder of Plymouth Father Danny Cahalane

Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of Plymouth father Danny Cahalane, who died after being doused in sulphuric acid during a planned attack linked to an organised crime group. Israel Augustus, 27, and Abdul-Rasheed Adedoja, 23, were sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, 31 July, following an 18-week trial. Augustus, of Pulford Road, London, and Adedoja, of North Circular Road, Neasden, were both convicted of murder. Augustus was also convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Ex-wife Jailed for Role in Conspiracy

Danny’s ex-wife, Paris Wilson, 35, of The Quay, Plymouth, was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted kidnap after providing information about his whereabouts to a crime boss and helping facilitate the plot. Another organiser, Ramarnee Bakas, 24, of Junction Road, London, was also convicted of manslaughter. Augustus received a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years, while Adedoja was ordered to serve a minimum of 31 years before being considered for parole. Wilson was jailed for nine years and Bakas for 10 years.

Planned Attack Over Drug Debt

The court heard that Mr Cahalane, 38, was attacked at his home in Lipson Road, Plymouth, on 21 February 2025 after becoming the target of an organised crime group over a £120,000 drug debt. Judge The Honourable Ms Justice Norton said Mr Cahalane had been attacked because he “owed a significant drug debt” and “suffered horrific injuries after he was doused in acid.” She told the court:

“Danny suffered significant corrosive injuries that had he survived would have been life-changing.

“For most if not all of the weeks between the assault and his death he would have been in significant pain.”

Previous Kidnap Attempt

Jurors heard the fatal attack came after an earlier failed attempt to kidnap Mr Cahalane in Oreston in January 2025. Evidence showed Wilson had acted as a key contact for the organised crime group, supplying information about Mr Cahalane’s movements and relaying threats from a Dubai-based drugs boss after he failed to repay money lost through gambling. In the early hours of 21 February, two attackers travelled to his Plymouth home before entering the property armed with weapons. Mr Cahalane fought back, but one of the attackers threw sulphuric acid over him, causing catastrophic burns from which he never recovered. He died after spending 10 weeks in hospital.

Extensive Investigation

Before his death, Mr Cahalane was able to provide detectives with a detailed account of the attack and the threats that had preceded it. Police pieced together the conspiracy using phone records, CCTV, doorbell footage and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), identifying those involved across Plymouth, London and overseas. Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Danny’s family and friends who have lost a father, son and loved one.

“This was a particularly barbaric attack on a man in his own home – a place he should have been safe.

She added:

“Organised crime has no place in our community and when it does creep into our force area, we will investigate and target those responsible regardless of where they stand in the chain of command.”

Three other defendants had previously been sentenced for lesser roles in the wider conspiracy, while two others were acquitted during or at the conclusion of the trial.