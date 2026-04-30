Business Owner Injured in Oswestry Hit-and-Run by Van After Theft

A business owner in Oswestry, Shropshire, was injured in a hit-and-run after confronting thieves who targeted her premises on Monday, 27 April. Rebecca Davies, 33, who runs a house clearance business, was hit by a white van with foreign number plates while trying to stop the suspects from stealing. Her partner, Dan Brown, was also hurt in the incident. West Mercia Police are investigating the attack.

Owner Chases Thieves

Rebecca Davies was alerted by a neighbour after two men were seen stealing from her business on Maesbury Road. She pursued the van to prevent further theft. The van then rammed into her and her partner near another local business previously targeted by criminals.

Hit-and-run Attack

Footage captured shows Rebecca being knocked to the ground after stepping out of her car to confront the suspects. She described the incident as a hit-and-run, emphasising the dangers she faced while trying to protect her property.

Injuries Sustained

Rebecca suffered bruises and scratches, while Dan Brown sustained a black eye and headache. Despite their injuries, both stress that the incident was more than just theft—it was an attack on their safety and livelihood.

Footage Collision

West Mercia Police confirmed they received a report of robbery at the Oswestry business on 27 April and are actively investigating the case. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Victims Statement