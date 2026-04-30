Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

VAN ATTACK Business Owner Injured in Oswestry Hit-and-Run by Van After Theft

Business Owner Injured in Oswestry Hit-and-Run by Van After Theft

A business owner in Oswestry, Shropshire, was injured in a hit-and-run after confronting thieves who targeted her premises on Monday, 27 April. Rebecca Davies, 33, who runs a house clearance business, was hit by a white van with foreign number plates while trying to stop the suspects from stealing. Her partner, Dan Brown, was also hurt in the incident. West Mercia Police are investigating the attack.

Owner Chases Thieves

Rebecca Davies was alerted by a neighbour after two men were seen stealing from her business on Maesbury Road. She pursued the van to prevent further theft. The van then rammed into her and her partner near another local business previously targeted by criminals.

Hit-and-run Attack

Footage captured shows Rebecca being knocked to the ground after stepping out of her car to confront the suspects. She described the incident as a hit-and-run, emphasising the dangers she faced while trying to protect her property.

Injuries Sustained

Rebecca suffered bruises and scratches, while Dan Brown sustained a black eye and headache. Despite their injuries, both stress that the incident was more than just theft—it was an attack on their safety and livelihood.

Footage Collision

West Mercia Police confirmed they received a report of robbery at the Oswestry business on 27 April and are actively investigating the case. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Victims Statement

“How anyone can dismiss someone’s life for the sake of stealing is beyond me,” Rebecca said. “I have an honest life, my meaning in life is my family and my business. Why did I deserve this?”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
JP Morgan Exec Faces Sex Slave Allegations in New York Lawsuit

SEX SLAVE JP Morgan Exec Faces Sex Slave Allegations in New York Lawsuit

UK News
Man Jailed 17 Years for Child Sex Offences in Wellingborough

HEAVY SENTANCE Man Jailed 17 Years for Child Sex Offences in Wellingborough

UK News
Leon Thomas jailed for assault and criminal damage in Blaenau Ffestiniog

VIOLENT ATTACK Leon Thomas jailed for assault and criminal damage in Blaenau Ffestiniog

UK News
Albanian Drug Dealer Jailed Over Cocaine Bust in Cambourne

DRUGS BUST Albanian Drug Dealer Jailed Over Cocaine Bust in Cambourne

UK News
Derby Man Jailed for Blackmailing Teacher with Explicit Video

BLACKMAILER SENTANCED Derby Man Jailed for Blackmailing Teacher with Explicit Video

UK News
Trump Fails Twice At Dominating King Charles With Signature Handshake

HANDSHAKE SNUB Trump Fails Twice At Dominating King Charles With Signature Handshake

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Thefts at Oldbury Green Retail Park Next Store

THEFT HUNT Police Appeal After Multiple Thefts at Oldbury Green Retail Park Next Store

UK News
Derby Police Seek Suspect After Early Morning Home Burglary

POLICE APPEAL Derby Police Seek Suspect After Early Morning Home Burglary

UK News
22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

CHARGED Twenty-Four Charged with Public Order Offences in Crewe

UK News
Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

TRAIN ATTACK Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dudley Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman Near Hill Street

VICTIM FOUGHT BACK Dudley Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman Near Hill Street

UK News
Dudley Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman Near Hill Street

Dudley Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman Near Hill Street

UK News
London Man Jailed For Life Over Norwich Teen Murder in Drug Turf War

TURF WARS London Man Jailed For Life Over Norwich Teen Murder in Drug Turf War

UK News
London Man Jailed For Life Over Norwich Teen Murder in Drug Turf War

London Man Jailed For Life Over Norwich Teen Murder in Drug Turf War

UK News
Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

DRUG SENTANCE Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

UK News
Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

TERROR CHARGES South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

UK News
South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

UK News
Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

FATAL INCIDENT Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

UK News
Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

UK News
Man Jailed for 8 Years After Fatal A12 Crash Near Kelvedon

FATAL REAR END Man Jailed 8 Years for Fatal A12 Crash Near Kelvedon in TikTok Tragedy

UK News
Man Jailed for 8 Years After Fatal A12 Crash Near Kelvedon

Man Jailed 8 Years for Fatal A12 Crash Near Kelvedon in TikTok Tragedy

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

POLICE APPEAL Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

UK News
Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

UK News
New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

PET FREEDOM New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

UK News
New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

UK News
Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

SEVERE ABUSE Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

UK News
Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

UK News
Watch Live