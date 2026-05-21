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NHS SCANDAL Eleven NHS Staff Dismissed Over Unauthorised Access to Nottingham Attack Victims’ Records

Eleven NHS Staff Dismissed Over Unauthorised Access to Nottingham Attack Victims’ Records

Eleven staff members at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust have been dismissed for improperly accessing confidential medical records of victims from the June 13, 2023 Nottingham attacks. This breach involved records of students Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and caretaker Ian Coates, who lost their lives in the incident. The attacker, Valdo Calocane, was previously diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and later sentenced after admitting to manslaughter and attempted murder.

Staff Misconduct Uncovered

The NHS Trust launched an internal investigation after concerns arose about staff viewing victims’ records without legitimate reasons. The inquiry revealed that the breaches included doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, and administrative workers.

Dismissals And Warnings

Following the probe, 11 employees were dismissed, 12 received final written warnings, and two others were issued first written warnings for accessing sensitive records inappropriately.

Trust Apology Issued

Dr Manjeet Shehmar, medical director at the Trust, apologised to the victims’ families, acknowledging the additional distress caused by the staff misconduct. She emphasised that unauthorised access to patient records is “completely unacceptable” and confirmed ongoing efforts to understand how the breaches happened.

Authorities Informed

Nottinghamshire Police and the Information Commissioner’s Office have been notified of the findings. Further investigations are underway regarding improper access to the records of surviving victims, including Wayne Birkett, Sharon Miller, and Marcin Gawronski.

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