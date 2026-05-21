Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

A court has found two individuals guilty following a fatal stabbing in Easterton on 2 July 2024. Raymond Groves, 48, from Hartcliffe, Bristol, died after being stabbed multiple times in an incident at an address in Strawberry Fields, Easterton. Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team led the probe, with the trial held at Salisbury Crown Court.

Guilty Verdicts Delivered

After an 11-week trial, Helen Shakespeare, 53, was convicted of manslaughter, while Anthony Hodges-Hillier, 33, was found guilty of murder. Letishia Goodwin, 29, was also convicted of participating in the murder but was not present in court as she was deemed unfit to stand trial.

Incident Details Attack

Raymond Groves visited Goodwin’s home to see Shakespeare, with whom he had a previous relationship. Goodwin was absent, but Shakespeare was at the property when an altercation occurred, resulting in Raymond being stabbed multiple times. Emergency services arrived promptly, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Statement

Detective Chief Inspector Deb Hatch said: “Raymond’s death was the result of a brutal and sustained attack, and today’s verdicts reflect the gravity of the actions taken by those responsible.”

“I want to pay tribute to the dedication of every officer and staff member involved, and to Raymond’s family, who have shown remarkable strength throughout an incredibly difficult process.”

Upcoming Sentencing

All three convicted individuals are scheduled to be sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on 2 July 2026.