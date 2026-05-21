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POLICE CHARGE Swindon Man Sidney Hoyland Charged Over June 2025 Indecent Exposures

Swindon Man Sidney Hoyland Charged Over June 2025 Indecent Exposures

Sidney Hoyland, 23, from Hunt Street in Old Town, Swindon, has been charged following several alleged indecent exposures in Marlborough and Swindon during June 2025. Wiltshire Police‟s Volume Crime Team led a thorough investigation culminating in his arrest.

Lengthy Police Probe

Wiltshire Police officers conducted an extensive inquiry into multiple reports of indecent exposure across Swindon and Marlborough. The investigation involved detailed evidence gathering before Hoyland was identified as the suspect.

Charges Confirmed

Hoyland faces indecent exposure charges linked specifically to incidents that took place last June. These events prompted significant concern within the affected communities, leading to police action.

Bail And Court Date

After being charged, Hoyland was granted bail and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on 23 June 2025 for a first hearing. Police continue to urge anyone with further information to come forward.

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