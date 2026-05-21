Air France Flight Diverted to Montreal Over Possible Viral Threat

An Air France Boeing 777 flight (#AF378) bound for Detroit was forced to divert to Montreal International Airport after US authorities denied entry due to a passenger suspected of carrying a contagious virus, possibly Ebola, originating from Congo. Passengers and crew were reportedly concerned during the mid-flight change in plans.

Last-minute Diversion

The flight departed France as scheduled but was rerouted to Canada halfway through after US officials raised health concerns about a passenger.

Health Safety Measures

Flight attendants, visibly worried, handed out masks to all passengers and wore masks themselves amid whispers of a viral infection on board.

Passenger Concerns

Those on board expressed alarm and frustration at the airline’s lack of clear information about the reason for the urgent change.

Landing In Montreal

The aircraft safely touched down at Montreal International Airport, where health authorities were expected to assess the situation and the passenger involved.