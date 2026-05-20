Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

This afternoon, police were called to St Mary’s Churchyard in Gomersal after Kirklees Council workers discovered disturbed graves while cutting the grass. The police, vicar, and churchwardens were informed, and the area was sealed off with police tape pending investigation.

Grave Stones Targeted

It appears intruders were attempting to steal stone slabs from the churchyard. One slab was found propped against a boundary wall, likely too heavy to be removed over the fence.

Historic Graves Disturbed

The graves affected are of considerable age, so authorities believe no close relatives will be impacted. Efforts to restore the damaged graves will begin as soon as possible.

Church Path Reopens Tomorrow

The church path is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, Thursday, in time to welcome pupils from Gomersal St Mary’s Primary School for a visit.