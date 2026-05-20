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Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

A Swindon man has been sentenced to a community order rather than prison after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman known to him in December 2023. Wiltshire Police investigated following a report from the victim’s mother, leading to charges being filed against 20-year-old Nyle Seabrook. He pleaded guilty at Swindon Crown Court.

Details Of Assault

The court heard that Seabrook forcibly kissed the victim, sucked her breasts, and touched her genitals over clothing without consent. He also strangled the woman during the attack at his home.

Sentencing Outcome

On 8 May, Judge Townsend handed Seabrook a two-year community order rather than prison. The order includes 26 sessions related to the sexual offences and 20 rehabilitation days with probation services.

Sex Offender Registration

Seabrook, who lives on Thornhill Drive, St Andrews Ridge, must also register as a sex offender for five years following the conviction.

Investigation And Charges

The victim disclosed the assault to her mother the next day after the incident, prompting police to act. Seabrook was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of non-fatal intentional strangulation.

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Topics :Crime

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