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HOSTS REVEALED Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe Named New Strictly Hosts

Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe Named New Strictly Hosts

BBC has announced Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe as the three new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing, following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after the 2025 series. The show’s history-making trio was revealed on 19th May, confirming months of speculation over the next era of the popular dance competition.

Hosts Confirmed After Screen Tests

Rylan Clark, who tested for the role, missed out on the hosting job. He congratulated the new hosts on social media, expressing his support and excitement for the upcoming series. Alongside his message, Rylan shared a memorable crying meme from his time on The X Factor, showing his good spirits despite the outcome.

Emma Willis Fan And Fan

Emma Willis, known for her presenting roles including Big Brother, said stepping into the Strictly ballroom feels surreal. She acknowledged the challenge of filling the shoes left by Tess and Claudia, describing them as iconic figures and pledging to steer the show into a new chapter alongside her co-hosts.

Johannes And Josh Join The

Professional dancer Johannes Radebe expressed his honour at joining the hosting team, highlighting the show’s values of joy, heart, and togetherness. Comedian Josh Widdicombe, who famously danced dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special, said he is thrilled and a little overwhelmed by the opportunity, looking forward to sharing the stage with Emma and Johannes.  

Strictly Come Dancing Returns This

The new-look Strictly Come Dancing lineup will debut this September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, promising fresh energy and continued entertainment for its dedicated fans.

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