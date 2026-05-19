Two Guilty of Murder and Three Manslaughter in Liverpool Stabbing

Merseyside Police have confirmed convictions for two men found guilty of murder and three others convicted of manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of 47-year-old Paul Foster in West Derby, Liverpool. The victim was stabbed in the back during a robbery attempt at a flat on Muirhead Avenue on Tuesday 15 October 2024, suffering fatal injuries.

Fatal Stabbing During Robbery

Paul Foster’s death occurred after five individuals targeted the property, intending to commit robbery. The attack resulted in a single stab wound that caused Paul’s untimely death.

Verdicts Delivered At Liverpool Crown

The trial concluded at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, 18 May, where two men were found guilty of murder:

Zayd Alasaly , 24, of Toxteth, was convicted of murder, robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent, and carrying a bladed article in public.

, 24, of Toxteth, was convicted of murder, robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent, and carrying a bladed article in public. Michael Fields, 49, of no fixed abode, convicted of murder and possession of a bladed article, having already admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Manslaughter Convictions For Three Others

Elsadig Abrahim , 61, of Liverpool, was found guilty of manslaughter, robbery, and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

, 61, of Liverpool, was found guilty of manslaughter, robbery, and possession of an imitation firearm with intent. Dylan Blundell , 27, of no fixed abode, convicted of manslaughter, with prior admissions for robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

, 27, of no fixed abode, convicted of manslaughter, with prior admissions for robbery and possession of an imitation firearm. Sarah Kasseum, 40, of Liverpool, was found guilty of manslaughter, robbery, and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

Family Tribute

Paul’s family described him as a “much-loved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a true friend to many,” mourning the loss of a beloved family member.