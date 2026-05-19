Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

Surrey Police are investigating two distinct allegations of historical child sexual abuse linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s files, involving incidents said to have occurred in Surrey and Berkshire between the late 1980s and 2000. The police are interviewing the alleged victims, with no arrests made so far. These inquiries follow the release of Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice, highlighting allegations of wider abuse and trafficking networks in the UK.

Two Separate Allegations

One allegation concerns locations across Surrey and Berkshire during the mid-1990s to around 2000. The second dates back to the mid to late 1980s in West Surrey. Surrey Police have confirmed they are treating both cases with utmost seriousness and are seeking corroborating evidence to advance their investigations.

FBI Files Reveal Dark Claims

An unredacted FBI report from July 2020, part of the Epstein files, includes disturbing claims from a woman who alleged she was drugged and taken to ‘paedophile ring parties’ in Virginia Water in the mid-1990s. She also claimed a vehicle driven by Prince Andrew caused her injuries and made allegations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Ghislaine Maxwell. Surrey Police have stated no evidence of these specific allegations had previously been reported to them.

Police Appeal For Information

Surrey Police have urged anyone with information about human trafficking or sexual assault linked to Epstein’s network to come forward. The force emphasises it investigating all reports meticulously and is working to establish reasonable lines of enquiry to verify facts thoroughly.

Broader UK Investigations

Surrey is the third UK police force investigating Epstein-related allegations since the DOJ’s release of millions of documents. Thames Valley Police are probing claims that Prince Andrew passed confidential information to Epstein and investigating trafficking claims involving the Duke. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police are examining Lord Mandelson for alleged misconduct linked to confidential information exchanges with Epstein. Surrey Police are also reportedly examining the use of airports and RAF bases in sex trafficking, prompted by concerns from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Official Police Statement