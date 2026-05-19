Cole Turley Admits Irvine Beach Teen Killing as Others Face Trial

A teenager, Cole Turley, 18, has admitted the murder of 16-year-old Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach on May 17, 2025. Police revealed Turley’s guilty plea as two other teenagers, Jay Stewart, 18, and another 15-year-old boy, stand trial charged with the same killing and related offences.

Allegations Against Defendants

Stewart and the unnamed teenager are charged with murdering Moy alongside Turley. The prosecution alleges they pursued Moy, causing him to fall before repeatedly stabbing him. Authorities say the pair bore previous ill-will against Moy.

Attempts To Hide Evidence

The court heard that between May 17 and 21, 2025, Stewart, the teenager, and Turley tried to pervert the course of justice. They allegedly cleaned blood from knives, hid in the bushes at Irvine Beach, and used a third party to book a taxi for their escape.

Evading Police In East Kilbride

According to court statements, the accused travelled to an East Kilbride address in Lanarkshire, taking measures to conceal their identities, including covering faces and washing off blood. Knives were reportedly hidden in furniture, and they asked someone to burn their blood-stained clothes and phone. They also fled via a window to avoid capture.

Additional Public Safety Charges

Stewart faces charges of threatening behaviour and sending violent messages on social media before the murder. Both he and the teenager are accused of aggressive conduct on Irvine Beach—brandishing weapons, shouting challenges to fight, and recklessly throwing rocks at the public.

Legal Representation And Trial Status

Stewart is defended by Donald Findlay KC, while the 15-year-old’s advocate is Ian Duguid KC. Both have lodged special defences blaming Turley, whose previous guilty plea to murder was confirmed to the jury. The trial is ongoing at the High Court in Glasgow before Judge Lord Scott.