Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

Operation Brock will be deployed on the M20 motorway between junctions 8 and 9 ahead of the late May bank holiday and half-term week. The barrier installation will take place on the evening of Tuesday 19th May, with the motorway reopening on Wednesday 20th May. It is scheduled to be removed overnight on Tuesday 26th May, with normal traffic resuming on Wednesday 27th May.

Contraflow And Closures

Once Operation Brock is in place, the coastbound carriageway will be closed and a contraflow will run on the London-bound carriageway. This is designed to manage heavy freight traffic heading to the Port of Dover and Channel Tunnel.

Impact On Traffic

Drivers should expect significant delays on the M20 and surrounding routes during this period. Commuters and holidaymakers are advised to plan for increased journey times and consider alternative routes where possible.

Mandatory HGV Routing

All heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) bound for the Port of Dover and Channel Tunnel must use the Operation Brock system on the M20. Compliance is essential to keep freight moving and reduce congestion during peak travel times.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

FATAL COLLISION Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

UK News
Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

HEALTH ALERT Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

UK News
San Diego Mosque Shooting Hero Amin Abdullah Killed by Teen Gunmen

MOSQUE ATTACK San Diego Mosque Shooting Hero Amin Abdullah Killed by Teen Gunmen

Breaking News, UK News
Person Injured in Early Morning Incident on Wood Green High Road London

Person Injured in Early Morning Incident on Wood Green High Road London

UK News
Wandsworth Killer Jailed for Prison Knife Attack at HMP Frankland

VIOLENT PRISON ATTACK Wandsworth Killer Jailed for Prison Knife Attack at HMP Frankland

UK News
Teen Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Leeds Tempest Road Crash Appeal

LIFE CHANGING Teen Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Leeds Tempest Road Crash Appeal

UK News
Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

JUSTICE SERVED Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

MAJOR HAUL Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

TEENS INJURED Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

WANTED BY POLICE Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

DIRTY BAG Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

DEEPFAKE CLAIM Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

UK News
Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

UK News
Ex-Cheshire Constabulary Inspector Jailed for Harassing Former Partner in Northwich

COP JAILED Ex-Cheshire Constabulary Inspector Jailed for Harassing Former Partner in Northwich

UK News
Ex-Cheshire Constabulary Inspector Jailed for Harassing Former Partner in Northwich

Ex-Cheshire Constabulary Inspector Jailed for Harassing Former Partner in Northwich

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

CRACK DEALER JAILED Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

UK News
Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

UK News
Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

BANG TO RIGHTS Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

UK News
Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

UK News
Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

FAMILY GRIEF Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

UK News
Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

GRENFELL UPDATE Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

UK News
Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

UK News
Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

COURT TRIAL Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

UK News
Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

UK News
Katie Price Speaks Out As Husband Lee Andrews Missing Amid Kidnap Claims

MISSING MAN Katie Price Speaks Out As Husband Lee Andrews Missing Amid Kidnap Claims

UK News
Katie Price Speaks Out As Husband Lee Andrews Missing Amid Kidnap Claims

Katie Price Speaks Out As Husband Lee Andrews Missing Amid Kidnap Claims

UK News
Watch Live