Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

Operation Brock will be deployed on the M20 motorway between junctions 8 and 9 ahead of the late May bank holiday and half-term week. The barrier installation will take place on the evening of Tuesday 19th May, with the motorway reopening on Wednesday 20th May. It is scheduled to be removed overnight on Tuesday 26th May, with normal traffic resuming on Wednesday 27th May.

Contraflow And Closures

Once Operation Brock is in place, the coastbound carriageway will be closed and a contraflow will run on the London-bound carriageway. This is designed to manage heavy freight traffic heading to the Port of Dover and Channel Tunnel.

Impact On Traffic

Drivers should expect significant delays on the M20 and surrounding routes during this period. Commuters and holidaymakers are advised to plan for increased journey times and consider alternative routes where possible.

Mandatory HGV Routing

All heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) bound for the Port of Dover and Channel Tunnel must use the Operation Brock system on the M20. Compliance is essential to keep freight moving and reduce congestion during peak travel times.