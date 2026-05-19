Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

A fourth meningitis B (MenB) case has been confirmed in a junior school pupil at Westwood Farm Junior School in Reading. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the case on Tuesday, linking it to a wider social network where previous cases emerged, including the recent death of Lewis Waters from The Henley College in Oxfordshire. This development follows reports on Friday of two further meningitis patients at Reading Blue Coat School and Highdown Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre. Authorities are actively managing the outbreak with antibiotic prophylaxis and public health measures.

Growing Meningitis Outbreak

The outbreak involves several schools across Reading and Oxfordshire, with multiple pupils diagnosed with MenB. The fourth confirmed case shares social connections with others affected, indicating a local cluster rather than isolated incidents. The death of Lewis Waters, a college student, has heightened concern among parents and health officials.

Health Authorities Respond

Dr Rachel Mearkle, consultant in health protection at UKHSA, confirmed the new case and reassured the public that steps are underway to control the outbreak. All affected individuals are receiving antibiotic treatment, aiming to prevent further spread. Dr Mearkle stated the risk to the wider public remains low, and stressed this case is unrelated to separate meningitis incidents in Kent and Dorset.

Recovery And Public Safety

The newest patient from Westwood Farm Junior School is reported to be recovering well. Local health services continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasising vigilance but advising no panic. Parents and schools have been urged to watch for symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if needed.

Community Impact

The outbreak has sparked concern across the Reading area as multiple schools are involved. Public health campaigns and communications have been intensified to keep families informed. Related stories include similar meningitis cases in neighbouring counties and ongoing investigations by health authorities to contain the disease.