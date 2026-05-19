Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEALTH ALERT Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

A fourth meningitis B (MenB) case has been confirmed in a junior school pupil at Westwood Farm Junior School in Reading. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the case on Tuesday, linking it to a wider social network where previous cases emerged, including the recent death of Lewis Waters from The Henley College in Oxfordshire. This development follows reports on Friday of two further meningitis patients at Reading Blue Coat School and Highdown Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre. Authorities are actively managing the outbreak with antibiotic prophylaxis and public health measures.

Growing Meningitis Outbreak

The outbreak involves several schools across Reading and Oxfordshire, with multiple pupils diagnosed with MenB. The fourth confirmed case shares social connections with others affected, indicating a local cluster rather than isolated incidents. The death of Lewis Waters, a college student, has heightened concern among parents and health officials.

Health Authorities Respond

Dr Rachel Mearkle, consultant in health protection at UKHSA, confirmed the new case and reassured the public that steps are underway to control the outbreak. All affected individuals are receiving antibiotic treatment, aiming to prevent further spread. Dr Mearkle stated the risk to the wider public remains low, and stressed this case is unrelated to separate meningitis incidents in Kent and Dorset.

Recovery And Public Safety

The newest patient from Westwood Farm Junior School is reported to be recovering well. Local health services continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasising vigilance but advising no panic. Parents and schools have been urged to watch for symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if needed.

Community Impact

The outbreak has sparked concern across the Reading area as multiple schools are involved. Public health campaigns and communications have been intensified to keep families informed. Related stories include similar meningitis cases in neighbouring counties and ongoing investigations by health authorities to contain the disease.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Online Casino Bonuses in 2026: A Player’s Strategic Guide to Maximum Value

Online Casino Bonuses in 2026: A Player’s Strategic Guide to Maximum Value

UK News
Beyond the Match: Modern Features That Make Casino Bonuses More Exciting

Beyond the Match: Modern Features That Make Casino Bonuses More Exciting

UK News
Lee Andrews Found Squatting After Katie Price Calls In Lawyers Over Disappearance

MISSING DRAMA Lee Andrews Found Squatting After Katie Price Calls In Lawyers Over Disappearance

Breaking News, UK News
Public Casino Rewards That Experienced Players Actually Value

Public Casino Rewards That Experienced Players Actually Value

UK News
Dudley Gunfire Assault on Young Mum Investigated by West Midlands Police

GUN PROBE PLAYED OUT Dudley Gunfire Assault on Young Mum Investigated by West Midlands Police

UK News
Six Men Sentenced for Murder and Manslaughter in Dewsbury Park Killing

FATAL ATTACK Six Men Sentenced for Murder and Manslaughter in Dewsbury Park Killing

UK News

BURGLAR FAIL Bungling Burglar Jailed for Beeston Student Block Break-Ins

UK News
M25 QE2 Bridge Closure Triggers Major Delays with Dartford Tunnel Diversion

POLICE INCIDENT M25 QE2 Bridge Closure Triggers Major Delays with Dartford Tunnel Diversion

UK News
Married at First Sight UK Brides Allege Rape by On-Screen Husbands

REALITY SCANDAL Married at First Sight UK Brides Allege Rape by On-Screen Husbands

UK News
Syrian Man Charged with Brighton Seafront Rape After Police Probe

RAPE CHARGES Syrian Man Charged with Brighton Seafront Rape After Police Probe

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

WEAPONS BUST Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

UK News
Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

UK News
Ipswich Woman Jailed for Attempted Arson and Threats at Support Centre

ARSON SENTANCE Ipswich Woman Jailed for Attempted Arson and Threats at Support Centre

UK News
Ipswich Woman Jailed for Attempted Arson and Threats at Support Centre

Ipswich Woman Jailed for Attempted Arson and Threats at Support Centre

UK News
Ex-Cheshire Police Inspector Jailed for Harassing Ex and Partner in Northwich

DIRTY COP JAILED Ex-Cheshire Police Inspector Jailed for Harassing Ex and Partner in Northwich

UK News
Ex-Cheshire Police Inspector Jailed for Harassing Ex and Partner in Northwich

Ex-Cheshire Police Inspector Jailed for Harassing Ex and Partner in Northwich

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

ONE OFF Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

UK News
Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

UK News

DELIVERY DRIVER Man Taken To Major Trauma Centre Following Clapham High Street Stabbing

UK News

Man Taken To Major Trauma Centre Following Clapham High Street Stabbing

UK News
Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

PERV HUNT Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

TEENS INJURED Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

WANTED BY POLICE Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

UK News
Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

UK News
Teen Sentenced for Vandalising Memorial of Fatal Crash Victims

TEEN SENTANCED Teen Sentenced for Vandalising Memorial of Fatal Crash Victims

UK News
Teen Sentenced for Vandalising Memorial of Fatal Crash Victims

Teen Sentenced for Vandalising Memorial of Fatal Crash Victims

UK News
Watch Live