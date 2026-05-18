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BURGLAR FAIL Bungling Burglar Jailed for Beeston Student Block Break-Ins

A bungling burglar, Jack Higgins, 34, was jailed after forcing his way into a student accommodation block in Beeston and stealing food, drink, and attempting to remove a television. Nottingham Crown Court sentenced him to three years on 12 May following his guilty pleas to five burglaries, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and a public order offence.

Caught On CCTV

Higgins was recorded on CCTV breaking into the Beeston property, where he helped himself to food and drink items. The footage also showed his failed attempts to escape the building by kicking and pulling at a locked door instead of using a nearby exit button.

Series Of Offences

Alongside multiple burglaries, Higgins pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage. His disruptive behaviour also led to a public order offence charge.

Sentenced At Nottingham Crown Court

On 12 May, Judge handed down a three-year custodial sentence for Higgins, reflecting the seriousness of the offences and his persistent criminal activity in the Beeston student area.

Police And Community Impact

The burglary spree caused alarm among local residents and students, with police appealing for anyone with further information to come forward to assist ongoing investigations.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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