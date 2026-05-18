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Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

Arrests were made, and e-scooters were seized as part of an operation targeting nuisance vehicles in Dartford.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Task Force, Dartford Beat team, Road Safety Unit and Specials Constabulary patrolled the town centre on Saturday, 9 May 2026.

Acting on repeated concerns from local residents, the area was scoured for any electric bikes or scooters as well as people acting suspiciously or in an antisocial manner.

Over the course of the seven-hour operation, seven e-scooters were seized, with another rider being handed a Traffic Offence Report.

In the space of one hour, three people were stopped separately in Swanscombe and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

An arrest was also made for suspected drug driving, and two knives were seized when another man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, common assault and a public order offence.

Sergeant Molly Irwin said: ‘The day proved highly successful, getting good results with our intended aim of seizing nuisance vehicles but also arresting several people through our proactive patrolling.

‘This was a fantastic collaboration between several teams, including officers from other areas, and I’d like to thank them for their support.

‘Electric scooters are not only illegal to ride on public roads, but are also often linked to criminal activity. Saturday’s effort came about through our beat officers listening to residents’ concerns, and we hope that by taking these nuisance vehicles off the streets, they feel safer in their community.

‘We look forward to building on this success in the near future.’

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