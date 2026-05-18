Tommy Robinson has claimed that his supporters “behaved impeccably” during Saturday’s Unite the Kingdom demonstration in central London, insisting there was “no trouble” throughout the day.

However, body-worn camera footage released by the Metropolitan Police Service, alongside multiple arrest reports and eyewitness accounts, appeared to paint a more complicated picture.

Thousands gathered in the capital for the high-profile protest, which was heavily policed amid concerns over potential clashes and public disorder. Police deployed a significant operation across central London, including specialist public order units, mounted officers, and drone support.

While many demonstrators marched peacefully, footage circulating online and police body-cam recordings reportedly showed several confrontations, public order incidents, and arrests linked to wider protest activity throughout the day.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed several arrests were made during the operation, although officers have not publicly suggested that all individuals involved were directly connected to the official organisers or wider supporter groups.

Questions have since emerged online over whether some of those involved in the disorder were genuine supporters attending the rally, counter-protesters, or individuals acting independently within the crowds.

In a statement following the event, Robinson praised attendees and said supporters had conducted themselves respectfully despite what he described as a large policing presence across the capital.

Police investigations into incidents linked to the demonstrations remain ongoing.