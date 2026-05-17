Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EUROVISION SHOCKER Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026 as UK Sinks to Last Place

Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026 as UK Sinks to Last Place

Bulgaria clinched its first-ever Eurovision Song Contest victory in 2026, leaving the United Kingdom at the bottom of the leaderboard with just a single point. The contest, watched across Europe, saw fresh scrutiny on the UK’s faltering Eurovision strategy as fans and experts call for urgent changes.

UK’s Eurovision Struggles

After a promising second place in 2022 with Sam Ryder’s “Space Man,” praised for its vocal strength and pan-European appeal, the UK has failed to maintain momentum. This year’s last-place finish reflects ongoing challenges faced by the BBC in selecting competitive entries.

Calls For Strategy Overhaul

Industry voices suggest the BBC should revamp its selection process, investing more in songwriting and staging, engaging established artists and producers, and choosing contemporary songs that resonate beyond Eurovision’s unique audience.

Winning Formula Revealed

Top scorers this year combined distinctive visual performances with strong artistic identities, a trend increasingly rewarded by Eurovision audiences. Bulgaria’s win exemplifies this approach, highlighting the need for authenticity and innovative staging.

Big Five Status No Guarantee

Despite the UK’s automatic qualification to the Eurovision final as one of the competition’s “Big Five” countries, this advantage has not translated into strong results. The BBC’s new challenge is transforming participation into genuine chances of victory.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Met Police Arrest 11 Amid 80,000 Rival London Protests

PROTEST CHAOS Met Police Arrest 11 Amid 80,000 Rival London Protests

UK News
Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

STAB HORROR Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

UK News
Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

STATION ATTACK Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

UK News
Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

FIND HER Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

UK News
Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

POLICE CHASE Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

UK News
EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

FLIGHT EMERGENCY EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

UK News
Man Arrested in Bexhill After Reports of Bladed Weapon

KNIFE SCARE Man Arrested in Bexhill After Reports of Bladed Weapon

UK News
43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

UNITE THE KINGDOM 43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

UK News
Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

MISSING ALERT Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

UK News
Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

HOST SHUFFLE Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

PRISON ESCAPE Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

UK News
Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

Manhunt launched for prison escapee Mitchell Chantler in Derbyshire

UK News
Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

BRIXTON REWARD Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

UK News
Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

Crimestoppers Offers Reward After Keanu Taylor Murder in Brixton

UK News
43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

FULL BREAKDOWN 43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

UK News
43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

UK News
Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK MANHUNT Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

UK News
Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

Essex Police Seek Man Over Colchester Sexual Assault

UK News
Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

SHOP ATTACK Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

UK News
Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

Police Seek Witnesses After Sexual Assault at Manchester Fort TK Maxx

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

MIGRANT CRISIS Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

UK News
Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

UK News
West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

MURDER VERDICT West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

UK News
West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

UK News
Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

VICTIMS COURAGE Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

UK News
Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

UK News
Watch Live