EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

An EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Valencia was forced to make an emergency U-turn over the English Channel on Saturday due to a suspected technical fault. About 20 minutes after take-off, while climbing at 10,000 feet, the Airbus A319, registered G-EZIY, declared an emergency by issuing a ‘Squawk 7700’ alert before returning safely to Gatwick.

Emergency Declared Mid-flight

Flight U28013 departed Gatwick at 4.48pm but halted its ascent after the crew reported a potential hydraulic issue. The early emergency signal led to the decision to abort the journey and head back to the UK.

Safe Landing At Gatwick

The aircraft touched down safely on runway 26L at around 17:46 GMT, where emergency services and airport support vehicles awaited as a precaution. After landing, the plane was moved to a remote stand for a thorough inspection.

Quick Turnaround And Resume Journey

Following clearance post-inspection, the EasyJet flight departed again at 8.38pm and successfully reached Valencia later that evening without further incident.