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DANGEROUS DRIVING Teen Jailed for Dangerous Driving Causing Friend’s Death in Aughton

Teen Jailed for Dangerous Driving Causing Friend’s Death in Aughton

Joe McCaldon, 18, from Lydiate, Merseyside, has been jailed for four years for causing death by dangerous driving after his friend Max Greenhouse, 17, died in a crash on Fir Tree Lane, Aughton, Lancashire, on 11 December 2024. The fatal collision happened just six days after McCaldon passed his driving test and also left two other teenagers seriously injured.

Fatal Speeding On Country Lane

McCaldon lost control of the Vauxhall Corsa while speeding at 57mph in a 40mph speed limit zone. The car crashed into a farmhouse’s stone wall shortly after 9pm, and witnesses reported hearing the impact. The driver shouted, “I need to get out,” as the vehicle came to a halt.

Tragic Loss Of Young Life

Max Greenhouse suffered serious injuries in the crash and later died in the hospital. The 17-year-old was described by family as a “loving boy” whose future was tragically cut short. His relatives spoke of the profound impact of the loss and urged others to learn from the consequences of reckless driving.

Sentencing And Driving Ban

At Preston Crown Court, McCaldon was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Alongside a four-year prison sentence, he received an eight-year driving disqualification.

Police Statement On Reckless Driving

Detective Sergeant Joe Ghigi of Lancashire Police highlighted the devastating impact of McCaldon’s actions, commenting, “His reckless choice deprived Max of his life and has deeply affected all those involved, including McCaldon’s own future.”

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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