Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

Kent Police launched an investigation after a man in his 90s was found dead in Holly Road, St Mary’s Bay, Romney Marsh on the morning of Thursday 14 May 2026. Emergency services, including paramedics, attended the scene following a concern for the man’s welfare. A suspect, a man in his 60s known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as inquiries continue. The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

Police Action Underway

Kent Police responded promptly to the call at 9.30am, coordinating with paramedics who confirmed the man’s death at the scene. The force has since detained a suspect to aid their investigation.

Victim And Suspect Known

It is understood the two men had a prior relationship. Details of their connection have not been disclosed as the inquiry remains ongoing.

Community Impact

The death has shocked the quiet Romney Marsh area, prompting residents to seek updates. Police appeal for anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
The Shift in Betting Tools During the Digital Age

The Shift in Betting Tools During the Digital Age

UK News
Teen Jailed Six Years for Machete Attack and Van Assault in Diss

MACHETE ATTACK Teen Jailed Six Years for Machete Attack and Van Assault in Diss

UK News
Police Renew Appeal to Find Wanted Man Iain Danks in Dorset

POLICE MANHUNT Police Renew Appeal to Find Wanted Man Iain Danks in Dorset

UK News
Man Admits Murder of Cambridge Hostel Resident Liam Rush

STABBED TO DEATH Man Admits Murder of Cambridge Hostel Resident Liam Rush

UK News
Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

MASSIVE STASH Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

UK News
Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

JUSTICE SERVED Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

UK News
Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

POLICE TRIAL Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

UK News
Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

SWIFT RESPONCE Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

UK News
Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

VIOLENT ASSAULT Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

STREET ATTACK West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

MURDER VERDICT Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

UK News
Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

UK News
Three Men Convicted Over Solihull Shooting Attack Injuring Man

COURT VERDICT Three Men Convicted Over Solihull Shooting Attack Injuring Man

UK News
Three Men Convicted Over Solihull Shooting Attack Injuring Man

Three Men Convicted Over Solihull Shooting Attack Injuring Man

UK News
Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

ABDUCTION AND ARREST Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

UK News
Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
The Casino Reset: Why a Fresh Deck Changes Everything

The Casino Reset: Why a Fresh Deck Changes Everything

UK News
The Casino Reset: Why a Fresh Deck Changes Everything

The Casino Reset: Why a Fresh Deck Changes Everything

UK News
Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

GIFT CONTROVERSY Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

UK News
Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

UK News
Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

HISTORIC UNLOCK Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

UK News
Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
The Casual Gaming Wave Reshaping How UK Users Spend Online Time

The Casual Gaming Wave Reshaping How UK Users Spend Online Time

UK News
The Casual Gaming Wave Reshaping How UK Users Spend Online Time

The Casual Gaming Wave Reshaping How UK Users Spend Online Time

UK News
Man Dies After Falling 150ft From Phone Mast Near Wisbech

TRAGIC FALL Man Dies After Falling 150ft From Phone Mast Near Wisbech

UK News
Man Dies After Falling 150ft From Phone Mast Near Wisbech

Man Dies After Falling 150ft From Phone Mast Near Wisbech

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

UK News
Watch Live