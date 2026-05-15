Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

Kent Police launched an investigation after a man in his 90s was found dead in Holly Road, St Mary’s Bay, Romney Marsh on the morning of Thursday 14 May 2026. Emergency services, including paramedics, attended the scene following a concern for the man’s welfare. A suspect, a man in his 60s known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as inquiries continue. The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

Police Action Underway

Kent Police responded promptly to the call at 9.30am, coordinating with paramedics who confirmed the man’s death at the scene. The force has since detained a suspect to aid their investigation.

Victim And Suspect Known

It is understood the two men had a prior relationship. Details of their connection have not been disclosed as the inquiry remains ongoing.

Community Impact

The death has shocked the quiet Romney Marsh area, prompting residents to seek updates. Police appeal for anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.