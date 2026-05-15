Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MASSIVE STASH Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

A 55-year-old Southampton man has been jailed after police uncovered over £100,000 worth of Class A drugs and criminal property during a drug raid on Lower Canal Walk on 9 January 2024. Officers from the local force executed a warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, making a significant seizure that highlights the continuing fight against drug trafficking in the city.

Massive Drug Seizure

At the property, officers found a substantial quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of around £97,000. The haul represented a major blow to drug operations in the area and was part of a larger crackdown on illegal substance supply.

Cash And Luxury Goods Found

Alongside the drugs, police seized more than £23,000 in cash and a collection of high-value designer items. These included Rolex watches and luxury footwear valued at over £24,000, which authorities tied to criminal proceeds.

Suspect Arrested And Charged

Joel Diaz, 55, from Lower Canal Walk, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property. His swift arrest marked a key moment in the ongoing investigation.

Eight-Year Prison Sentence

Diaz pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court on 13 May 2024. He received an eight-year sentence for drug supply and a concurrent four-year term for criminal property offences, ensuring a significant custodial punishment for his crimes.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

POLICE ARREST Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

UK News
Female Teacher Dies After Medical Emergency at Winchester School

TRAGIC NEWS Female Teacher Dies After Medical Emergency at Winchester School

UK News
Angela Rayner Cleared Over Hove Stamp Duty Underpayment Dispute

TAX INVESIGATION Angela Rayner Cleared Over Hove Stamp Duty Underpayment Dispute

UK News
Brixton Stabbing: Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage After Violent Attack

Brixton Stabbing: Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage After Violent Attack

UK News
Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

UK News
Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

INFLUENCER CONTROVERSY Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

UK News
Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

LOCAL LINKS Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

UK News
Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

DRUGS BUST Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

UK News
Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

BRING HIM HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Brothers on Trial for Assaulting Armed Police at Manchester Airport

JURY RETIRE Brothers on Trial for Assaulting Armed Police at Manchester Airport

Court News, UK News
Brothers on Trial for Assaulting Armed Police at Manchester Airport

Brothers on Trial for Assaulting Armed Police at Manchester Airport

Court News, UK News
Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

MENTAL WARNING Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

UK News
Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

UK News
Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

POLICE RETIREMENT Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

UK News
Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

UK News
Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

UK News
Pathologist Rejects Medics Caused Preston Toddler’s Fatal Injuries

COurT BATTLE Pathologist Rejects Medics Caused Preston Toddler’s Fatal Injuries

UK News
Pathologist Rejects Medics Caused Preston Toddler’s Fatal Injuries

Pathologist Rejects Medics Caused Preston Toddler’s Fatal Injuries

UK News
Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

UK News
Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

POLICE HUNT Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

UK News
Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

UK News
Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

FUGTIVE ARREST Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

UK News
Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

UK News
Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

POLICE CHARGES Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

UK News
Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

UK News
Watch Live