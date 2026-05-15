Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

A 55-year-old Southampton man has been jailed after police uncovered over £100,000 worth of Class A drugs and criminal property during a drug raid on Lower Canal Walk on 9 January 2024. Officers from the local force executed a warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, making a significant seizure that highlights the continuing fight against drug trafficking in the city.

Massive Drug Seizure

At the property, officers found a substantial quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of around £97,000. The haul represented a major blow to drug operations in the area and was part of a larger crackdown on illegal substance supply.

Cash And Luxury Goods Found

Alongside the drugs, police seized more than £23,000 in cash and a collection of high-value designer items. These included Rolex watches and luxury footwear valued at over £24,000, which authorities tied to criminal proceeds.

Suspect Arrested And Charged

Joel Diaz, 55, from Lower Canal Walk, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property. His swift arrest marked a key moment in the ongoing investigation.

Eight-Year Prison Sentence

Diaz pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court on 13 May 2024. He received an eight-year sentence for drug supply and a concurrent four-year term for criminal property offences, ensuring a significant custodial punishment for his crimes.