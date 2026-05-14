Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

A 23-year-old man from Bellingham has been charged with murder and possession of a knife following the fatal stabbing of Aurelio Mejia outside a Peckham nightclub. Nairol Messa is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 15 May after police were called to Ruby Street, SE15, in the early hours of 6 April.

Late Night Attack

Police and paramedics were dispatched to reports of a disturbance at 03:54am near a nightclub in Peckham. Aurelio Mejia was found with stab wounds and tragically died at the scene despite emergency efforts to save him.

Multiple Charges Made

Messa joins three others already charged in connection with the case. Christian Perez, 19, Enyeris Medina, 23, and Brittany Henaro Campo, 22, face charges ranging from murder to grievous bodily harm and conspiracy.

Ongoing Court Proceedings

The three previously charged individuals will appear for a pre-trial hearing on 3 July at Westminster Magistrates’ Court as investigations continue.

Support For Family

Specialist officers are supporting Aurelio Mejia’s next of kin during this difficult time as the legal process unfolds.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

ARMED HOLD UP Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

UK News
James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

SERIAL OFFENDER James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

UK News
British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

UK News
Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

HATE CRIME Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

UK News
Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

FRAUD AND LIES Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

UK News
Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

POLICE BLUNDER Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

UK News
Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

ANIMAL ABUSE Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

Court News, UK News
Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

MEDICAL STRUGGLES Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Brighton Van Collision on Grand Junction Road

SERIOUS INJURIES Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Brighton Van Collision on Grand Junction Road

UK News
South Wales Police Dog Handler Banned For Life Over Magic Mushroom Import

POLICE BAN South Wales Police Dog Handler Banned For Life Over Magic Mushroom Import

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

LONG DELAYS Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

UK News
Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

UK News
Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

IN THE NICK OF TIME Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Breaking News, UK News
Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Breaking News, UK News
Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

SHOW CANCELLED Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

UK News
Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Brixton Stabbing: Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage After Violent Attack

Brixton Stabbing: Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage After Violent Attack

UK News
Brixton Stabbing: Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage After Violent Attack

Brixton Stabbing: Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage After Violent Attack

UK News
Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

UK News
Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

UK News
Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

INFLUENCER CONTROVERSY Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

UK News
Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

HEALTH ALERT Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

UK News
Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

UK News
Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

UK News
Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

UK News
Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

UK News
Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

UK News
Watch Live