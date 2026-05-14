Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

A 23-year-old man from Bellingham has been charged with murder and possession of a knife following the fatal stabbing of Aurelio Mejia outside a Peckham nightclub. Nairol Messa is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 15 May after police were called to Ruby Street, SE15, in the early hours of 6 April.

Late Night Attack

Police and paramedics were dispatched to reports of a disturbance at 03:54am near a nightclub in Peckham. Aurelio Mejia was found with stab wounds and tragically died at the scene despite emergency efforts to save him.

Multiple Charges Made

Messa joins three others already charged in connection with the case. Christian Perez, 19, Enyeris Medina, 23, and Brittany Henaro Campo, 22, face charges ranging from murder to grievous bodily harm and conspiracy.

Ongoing Court Proceedings

The three previously charged individuals will appear for a pre-trial hearing on 3 July at Westminster Magistrates’ Court as investigations continue.

Support For Family

Specialist officers are supporting Aurelio Mejia’s next of kin during this difficult time as the legal process unfolds.