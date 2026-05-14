Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

A British holidaymaker was abducted and sexually assaulted on the Paseo Marítimo promenade in Palma, Mallorca, in the early hours of Sunday, May 10. Spanish police say the young woman was forced into a van by the driver as she walked back to her hotel after a night out. The attack unfolded along one of Mallorca’s busiest seafront spots, prompting a police investigation by the specialist Family and Women’s Care Unit.

Terrifying Abduction on the Seafront

The suspect pulled up beside the woman, dragged her into the van, and drove at speed along the promenade. Inside the vehicle, the victim was sexually assaulted as the suspect sped away.

Heroic Witnesses Intervene

Two bystanders in a nearby car gave chase. They caught up at traffic lights, where the victim called for help and managed to escape. The witnesses also snapped a crucial photo of the suspect’s number plate, aiding the police investigation.

Swift Police Action

The victim immediately reported the incident to Spain’s National Police. Within hours, the van driver was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He appeared before a judge in Palma this week and remains in custody.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not released any details about the suspect’s age or nationality, and no photos have been published. The case remains under investigation by local police.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

BRUTAL ATTACK Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

UK News
Five Men Jailed for £2M Cocaine Supply in Gloucestershire Drug Bust

DRUGS GANG BUSTED Five Men Jailed for £2M Cocaine Supply in Gloucestershire Drug Bust

UK News

EXTRA TIME Lancashire Abuser Gets Extra Jail Time for Court Contempt in Girlfriend Suicide Case

UK News

BRIGHTON LATEST Three Women Found Dead in Brighton Sea, Police Update Search

UK News
Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

DRUGS BUST Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

UK News
Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

CAN YOU HELP Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

UK News
Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

LENGTHY ABUSE Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

DRINK DRIVE Trowbridge Drink Driver Banned After Smashing Traffic Lights

UK News
Omarie Adams Jailed for Leeds Teen Rape and Abuse

VICTIMS SPEAK OUT Omarie Adams Jailed for Leeds Teen Rape and Abuse

UK News
Stephen Jones jailed 28 months for sharing extreme child abuse images in Wiltshire

POLICE JUSTICE Stephen Jones jailed 28 months for sharing extreme child abuse images in Wiltshire

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

BABY KILLER Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

UK News
Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

UK News
Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

CRACK SUPPLIER Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

UK News
Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

DRUGS BUST Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

MAJOR POLICING PLAN London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

UK News
London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

UK News
Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

VICTIMS STILL UNKNOWN Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

UK News
Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Model Luke Harden in Rossendale

MURDER VERDICT Man Found Guilty of Murdering Model Luke Harden in Rossendale

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Model Luke Harden in Rossendale

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Model Luke Harden in Rossendale

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

STARMER IS SILENCING US Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

UK News
Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

UK News
Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

JESUS JAILED Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

UK News
Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

UK News
Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

DRUGS BUST Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

UK News
Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

UK News
Watch Live