British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

A British holidaymaker was abducted and sexually assaulted on the Paseo Marítimo promenade in Palma, Mallorca, in the early hours of Sunday, May 10. Spanish police say the young woman was forced into a van by the driver as she walked back to her hotel after a night out. The attack unfolded along one of Mallorca’s busiest seafront spots, prompting a police investigation by the specialist Family and Women’s Care Unit.

Terrifying Abduction on the Seafront

The suspect pulled up beside the woman, dragged her into the van, and drove at speed along the promenade. Inside the vehicle, the victim was sexually assaulted as the suspect sped away.

Heroic Witnesses Intervene

Two bystanders in a nearby car gave chase. They caught up at traffic lights, where the victim called for help and managed to escape. The witnesses also snapped a crucial photo of the suspect’s number plate, aiding the police investigation.

Swift Police Action

The victim immediately reported the incident to Spain’s National Police. Within hours, the van driver was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He appeared before a judge in Palma this week and remains in custody.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not released any details about the suspect’s age or nationality, and no photos have been published. The case remains under investigation by local police.