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MAJOR POLICING PLAN London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

London Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for Major May 16 Protests

On Saturday, 16 May, London will see an unprecedented police operation involving 4,000 officers as two major protests take place across the capital. The Metropolitan Police, led by Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman, are preparing for potentially challenging demonstrations amid heightened terror threat levels and increased hate crime concerns. The protests coincide with the FA Cup Final at Wembley, further complicating policing efforts.

Massive Policing Operation

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman outlined a strategy deploying thousands of officers using full lawful powers, including live facial recognition technology, helicopters, drones, mounted units, and armoured vehicles. Officers will maintain zero tolerance towards disorder as they manage the movement and safety of protestors and the public.

Protests Nakba Day And Unite

The first protest marks Nakba Day, organised by a coalition including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stand Up To Racism. The march will start at Exhibition Road in Kensington and proceed to Waterloo Place, ending with a rally. Many previous protests have involved arrests for offences related to hate crimes and support for terrorism, raising fears particularly within Jewish communities due to the march’s proximity to synagogues on the Jewish Sabbath.   The second march supports the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ campaign linked to Tommy Robinson, assembling at Kingsway and heading to Parliament Square. This protest has a history of anti-Muslim chants and violence, stirring concerns among Muslim and ethnic minority communities.  

Heightened Security And Community Concerns

The Metropolitan Police are addressing increased tensions and threats, including recent terror attacks and arson campaigns targeting Jewish Londoners. Hate crime rises and fears among Jewish and Muslim communities have influenced strict protest conditions, including designated routes, timings, and controls over speakers to prevent extremist or hateful speech.  

Additional Challenges FA Cup Final

The FA Cup Final at Wembley will bring tens of thousands of football fans to London, increasing the complexity of public order management. Police are mindful of possible involvement of football hooligan groups known to support the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ cause, necessitating a coordinated approach to mitigate disorder risks.  

Your Safety Measures

Police powers under the Public Order Act include dispersal orders, search powers, and conditions restricting protest locations and behaviours. Breaches may lead to arrests. For the first time, live facial recognition technology will be used in Camden to identify individuals posing potential safety threats. The police will act swiftly against hate speech and criminality during and after the protests.

“We will police without fear or favour and facilitate the right to lawful protest but will deal decisively with those committing hate crimes or disorder,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman.

This large-scale operation highlights the ongoing challenges of balancing protest rights with community safety and tackling rising hate crime and extremism in London.

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